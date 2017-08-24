Five EU countries abolish internal border control

The European Union's permission issued for Austria, Germany, Denmark and Sweden, as well as Norway to extend extraordinary control measures at the borders within the Schengen zone in order to combat illegal migration will not be prolonged, spokesperson for EU Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Tove Ernst said.

In April, the executive board of the EU recommended that the five countries should gradually abolish the interim control introduced in 2015 in connection with an unprecedented influx of migrants within six months. The recommendations of the European Commission were approved by the EU Council.

