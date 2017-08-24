News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Five EU countries abolish internal border control
20:28, 24.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union's permission issued for Austria, Germany, Denmark and Sweden, as well as Norway to extend extraordinary control measures at the borders within the Schengen zone in order to combat illegal migration will not be prolonged, spokesperson for EU Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Tove Ernst  said.

In April, the executive board of the EU recommended that the five countries should gradually abolish the interim control introduced in 2015 in connection with an unprecedented influx of migrants within six months. The recommendations of the European Commission were approved by the EU Council.
 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Premier: We persistently go toward signing new agreement with EU
Is it possible that the developments could be such that it will not be signed? I don’t see at this time…
 EU: Special representative for South Caucasus leaves position in view of new responsibilities
The recruitment process for his successor is ongoing…
 MFA: Russia retains the right to counter-measures over EU sanction expansion
''We consider the reasons behind lifting new portion of sanctions on our country as absolutely ungrounded..."
 German FM states about end of previous relations between Turkey and EU
“It is clear to us that Turkey, which will continue moving in the same direction, will never enter the EU..."
EU expects North Korea to refrain from any further provocative action
The European Union is united in its assessment that these actions of the DPRK represent a serious threat...
 EU announces new emergency support to Greece to help refugees
New emergency support is worth €209 million...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news