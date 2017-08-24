News
Armenian PM and Turkmenistan president discuss cooperation
18:48, 24.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

 YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a working dinner with Turkmenistan’s president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow who is on an official visit to Armenia.

The interlocutors assessed the high level of bilateral relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of further development of mutual relations.

Assuming that economic relations have a great potential, Karapetyan and Berdimuhamedow have exchanged views on deepening relations in energy, tourism, rural economy, transport and other areas.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
