Armenian Americans condemn US co-chair's six points on Karabakh settlement
21:38, 24.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Armenian National Committee of America condemned the recommendations of U.S. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair Ambassador Richard Hoagland for Karabakh peace process, calling them “totally unacceptable” and a “non-starter”, Armenian Weekly reported.

The six points included a call for the “occupied territories” surrounding Nagorno-Karabagh to be returned to Azerbaijani control.

“The Administration is tossing out another reckless recipe for Artsakh’s destruction, expecting, it seems, that we don’t understand Armenian history, that we lack 100% solidarity with Artsakh, and that we have no sense at all of our geo-political interests. In a word, that we are idiots. Totally unacceptable. A non-starter,” said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA in his comments to the Armenian Weekly.

Hamparian went on to say that the “light rewrite” of the unbalanced Madrid Principles heavily rewards an “increasingly aggressive Azerbaijan” and puts all the risks on the Republic of Artsakh.

“Sadly, rather than empowering incoming OSCE Europe Minsk Group U.S. Co-Chair Andrew Schofer, the Administration has handicapped him from the start with a fatally flawed framework, one that runs counter to our American values and undermines our national interest in a durable and democratic peace,” Hamparian added, in comments made on ANCA’s official Facebook page.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
