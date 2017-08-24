Charles Aznavour: It is fantastic to be both French and Armenian

The star of famous entertainer Charles Aznavour was unveiled in Los Angeles during an official ceremony on Thursday.
“I am both French and Armenian. You cannot separate it just as milk and coffee,” Aznavour said in his speech. “It is fantastic to be able to have two different cultures working for you, if you want to do something. French is my working language, but my family language is Armenian. I can be a little bit Californian, too, as my daughter and grandchildren live here.”
Legendary entertainer has been honored with the 2,618th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.