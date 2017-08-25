Armenia village tragedy suspect arrested

YEREVAN. – Armenia police have arrested Telman Kalashyan, who is accused of the slaughter that occurred in Shamiram village.
Head of the Armenia Police Media and Public Relations Department, Ashot Aharonyan, informed on his Facebook page that Kalashyan, who is wanted on suspicion of the murder of several people in Shamiram village of Aragatsotn Province on August 1, was found on Friday in Armavir village.
As reported earlier, brutal murders occurred in the predominantly Yazidi-populated Shamiram village of Aragatsotn Province on August 1. The suspect, Telman Kalashyan, burst into the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and opened fire on people. As a result, three people died on the spot and eight others were injured. The injured were hospitalized, but one of them died during surgery.
Police launched a criminal case, included Kalashyan in it as the accused, and declared a search for him. His uncle was detained on suspicion of covering up the crime.