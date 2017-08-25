Who is new US co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group?

The OSCE Minsk Group’s new US Co-Chair, Andrew Schofer, has more than 25 years of diplomatic experience.

Graduating from Yale University in 1985, Schofer received Master’s Degree in International Affairs from Columbia University, according to the Voice of America Armenian service.

As of 1991, Andrew Schofer worked as political officer at the US embassies in Kuwait and Bahrain.

In the 2000s, he served in the US embassies in Russia, the Netherlands, and Afghanistan, focusing on political relations.

Announcing about the new US co-chair, the OSCE Minsk Group’s interim US Co-Chair, Ambassador Richard Hoagland, had stressed that aside from being a brilliant and experienced diplomat, Andrew Schofer also has practical experience in conflict resolution. From 2011 to 2014, he was Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy in Cyprus. And since 2015, he served as chargé d’affaires of the US mission to international organizations in Vienna.

Throughout his work, Andrew Schofer has actively defended human rights, especially focusing on matters relating to women and national and other minorities. In his words, equality shall be real, not a formality.

According to Richard Hoagland, the OSCE Minsk Group’s new US co-chair has an in-depth knowledge of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Andrew Schofer is married and has two sons.