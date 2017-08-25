News
Newspaper: Karabakh ex-FM - Hoagland statement protects Armenian parties from application of much worse alternative
10:59, 25.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Speaking to Aravot (Morning) newspaper of Armenia, Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) ex-Foreign Minister Arman Melikyan reflected on the most recent statement by the OSCE Minsk Group’s interim US Co-Chair, Ambassador Richard Hoagland, and noted that sometimes the political process contains surprising turning points for many.

“In this case, it has turned out that by voicing this statement that meets with the letter and spirit of the Madrid Principles, the US co-chair actually protects the Armenian parties [to the Karabakh conflict] from the application of a much worse alternative  [towards resolving this conflict],” Melikyan said. “An alternative that envisages the gradual handing over of Artsakh territories to the Azerbaijani side; not even in return for the recognition of Artsakh Republic’s Independence within the boundaries of the NKAO [Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast of the Soviet era], but in return for the termination of aggressive actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the frontline; definitely in return for a temporary suspension.”

