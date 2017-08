A major and tragic road accident occurred Friday in Shirak Province of Armenia.

At around 10am, a vehicle went off road in Gyumri town, rolled several times, and ended up on its side, on the road.

According to shamshyan.com, the driver died on the spot, whereas the passenger suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

The car has turned completely into a metal scrape.

According to the source, this automobile is registered to Gyumri resident Tigran Torosyan, 29.