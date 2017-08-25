News
Armenia man beats, strangles to death Russia citizen
12:04, 25.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Valer M., 61, a resident of Nor Hachn, Armenia, died Friday at a hospital in capital city Yerevan.

According to shamshyan.com, he was hospitalized on Thursday at around 9։30am from his apartment, and diagnosed with polytrauma.

The police have determined that this was murder. The forensic doctor informed that Valer M. had died as a result of being strangled.

Hovakim Gh., 31, was detained in Nor Hachn, on suspicion of committing this crime. He confessed to first beating Valer M. in his apartment and then strangling him to death. 

The source informs that the victim was a Russian citizen.

The suspect has been arrested.

A criminal case has been initiated on murder charges.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
