Graduates of Armenia military educational institutions get certificates, President on hand (PHOTOS)
13:28, 25.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


A total of 279 graduates of the military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia on Friday received their graduation certificates at Sardarapat Memorial (PHOTOS).

The event brought together President Serzh Sargsyan, National Assembly President Ara Babloyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Constitutional Court President Gagik Harutyunyan, and Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan told reporters that each and everyone who chooses the military profession takes on a huge accountability before his and her people and homeland.

“We, as a state, owe it to accompany with honor to the army those people who will serve our country and statehood,” the minister said, in particular.

Most of these graduates are participants in the April 2016 war, which Azerbaijan had unleashed against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and the majority of them will serve in Artsakh.

