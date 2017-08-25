News
Analyst: Option voiced by outgoing Minsk Group US co-chair is debasing for Armenian side
16:04, 25.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The option, which OSCE Minsk Group outgoing US Co-Chair Richard Hoagland has voiced toward a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, is debasing for the Armenian side.

Political analyst Styopa Safaryan, who is Founder and Director of the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs, said the aforementioned at a discussion on Friday.

“I agree with the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] MFA; this is a path to destabilization. “ noted Safaryan. “It’s debasing to suggest something like this to a country that has been forced to war, and it won in the main battle of that war.”

“[But] experience shows that even if Armenia were to agree [to this option voiced by Hoagland], Azerbaijan will not agree,” he added. “[Azerbaijan president Ilham] Aliyev has set a very high bar for his society.”

