Girl that jumped from Yerevan bridge dies in hospital
14:12, 25.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The about-20-year-old girl, who on Thursday had jumped off the Great Bridge of Hrazdan—which is more commonly known as Kievian Bridge—in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has died.

The “Armenia” Medical Center intensive care unit informed that the girl died on the same day at around 9pm.

News service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations had informed that a call was received, on Thursday at 4:02pm, informing that a person had jumped from the aforesaid bridge into Hrazdan River, and the water flow was taking her away.

But prior to the rescuers’ arrival at the scene, this unidentified girl was taken out of the river by local efforts, and rushed to hospital.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
