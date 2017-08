YEREVAN. – According to preliminary reports, two Armenians are among 18 victims of the bus accident in Russia's Krasnodar region, Armenia's consulate in Rostov-on-Don.

We are working to clarify the citizenship of the two persons, Armenian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

According to riafan.ru website, S. Budulyan and A. Budulyan are among the victims.

Krasnodar region in Russia’s south is home to a large Armenian community.