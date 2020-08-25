News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 25
USD
478.94
EUR
565.34
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.94
EUR
565.34
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Dollar continues “ascent” in Armenia
16:43, 25.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.94/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.17 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 565.34 (up by AMD 0.82), that of one British pound was AMD 614.48 (up by AMD 0.94), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.10 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 260.69, AMD 19,848.38 and AMD 15,044.12, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador Mills: US ready to continue assisting in Armenia government initiatives to improve business climate
Prime Minister Karapetyan received the US diplomat…
 Armenian PM and Turkmenistan president discuss cooperation
Karapetyan and Berdimuhamedow have exchanged views on deepening relations in energy, tourism...
 Dollar continues to rise in Armenia
The euro exchange rate has also gone up in the country…
 Armenia President: We discussed possible launch of Yerevan-Ashgabat direct flights
During bilateral talks Thursday with the visiting Turkmen counterpart…
 Armenia approves memorandum on trade and investment cooperation with Brazil
The general principles of this collaboration are set out in the document…
 Dollar is stable in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news