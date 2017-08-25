Ambassador Mills: US ready to continue assisting in Armenia government initiatives to improve business climate

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Friday received US Ambassador Richard Mills.

The ambassador noted that he warmly welcomes the efforts toward combating corruption and improving the business climate in Armenia, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In his words, these efforts have increased the American companies’ and investors’ interest in the country. He added that the US stands ready to continue assisting in the Armenian government’s initiatives aimed at further improvement of the business climate in the country.

PM Karapetyan, for his part, said it is pleasing to hear such a view regarding the measures the government is taking toward fighting corruption and improving the business climate in the country.

“The reforms will be of continuous nature,” he added. “We are determined to improve the business climate, [and] fight against corruption, since all this is just a necessity for the development of economy.”