News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 25
USD
478.94
EUR
565.34
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.94
EUR
565.34
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Ambassador Mills: US ready to continue assisting in Armenia government initiatives to improve business climate
17:20, 25.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Friday received US Ambassador Richard Mills.

The ambassador noted that he warmly welcomes the efforts toward combating corruption and improving the business climate in Armenia, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In his words, these efforts have increased the American companies’ and investors’ interest in the country. He added that the US stands ready to continue assisting in the Armenian government’s initiatives aimed at further improvement of the business climate in the country.

PM Karapetyan, for his part, said it is pleasing to hear such a view regarding the measures the government is taking toward fighting corruption and improving the business climate in the country.

“The reforms will be of continuous nature,” he added. “We are determined to improve the business climate, [and] fight against corruption, since all this is just a necessity for the development of economy.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues
“His broad view of the world and respect for history uniquely equips him to play a leading role…
 Newspaper: Important messages are made on Armenian-American economic cooperation
The US considers cooperation in the IT and energy sectors to be more promising…
 US Ambassador: It is important for Armenia to independently make decisions on defense
Armenia wants to work with all its neighbors and contribute to international security...
 Congressman Schiff supports major Millennium Challenge STEM education grant for Armenia
“The success of MCC's recent $140 million STEM-focused grant to the Republic of Georgia…
 Minister: In October Armenia will offer US to conclude double tax treaty
Armenia has double tax treaties with 47 countries...
 Heffern: Armenian-American economic relations have important potential
Responding to the question of Congressman Brad Sherman, Heffern noted that they want to develop the bilateral relations based on provision of support...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news