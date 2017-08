Two ethnic Armenians – father and son – were killed as a bus fell into sea in Krasnodar region of Russia on Friday, Armenian Embassy in Russia told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

S.S. Buludyann (born in 1953) and A.S. Buludyan (born in 1978), both citizens of Russia, were killed.

It was noted earlier that 17 people were killed, one person was reported missing and 24 were rescued and were taken to hospital.