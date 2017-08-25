Azerbaijan talks about Mehriban Aliyeva's possible nomination as president

Ex-President of Azerbaijan Ayaz Mutalibov spoke about nomination of the First lady, Mehriban Aliyeva, as president, haqqin.az reported.
"I have no plans to create political party. However, I am positive about Mehriban Aliyeva’s participation in presidential elections. I am ready to provide all possible support for the candidature of Mehriban Aliyeva. If she puts forward her candidacy, I am ready to appeal to the people for her election as president,” Ayaz Mutalibov noted.
“We need to explain to the people that Azerbaijan always needs stability. Observing the geopolitical processes in the world, you understand that most of all Azerbaijan needs political stability,” he said.