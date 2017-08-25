Analyst: Hoagland's statement introduces new agenda in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The statement of OSCE Minsk Group former US Co-Chair Richard Hoagland about the Karabakh conflict settlement was aimed at introducing a new agenda into the Armenian reality, political scientist Tevan Poghosyan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Hoagland wanted to distract the Armenian society from real problems, and he succeeded.

"If the purpose was to say: the US is also a participant of Karabakh conflict settlement process, Hoagland, again, has achieved his goals. By the way, the statement was made during the meeting of Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin,” the analyst noted.

According to the political scientist, the statement of the former Co-Chair can be described as a "rather peculiar diplomatic trick", which characterizes the subsequent US policy on Karabakh.

"The new US Co-Chair will come with already formulated approaches, and will begin the activity, based on them," Pogosyan explained.