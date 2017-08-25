Turkey FM: Germany is crossing the line

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu warned Germany about "crossing the line" ahead of general elections in the country, shortly after his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel told a news outlet that Turkey will never be a member of the European Union as long as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stays in power, Daily Sabah reported.
“Germany is crossing the line. There is no benefit in populist remarks ahead of elections,” Çavuşoğlu said in Poland and added that a populist approach is not the answer to solve ongoing problems between the two countries.