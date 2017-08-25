Trump imposes new sanctions against Venezuela

US President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions against Venezuela, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, NY Post reported.
“The president’s new action prohibits dealings in new debt and equity issued by the government of Venezuela and its state oil company. It also prohibits dealings in certain existing bonds owned by the Venezuelan public sector, as well as dividend payments to the government of Venezuela,” Sanders noted.
She repeated that the regime’s decision to create an illegitimate constituent assembly—and most recently to have that body usurp the powers of the democratically-elected National Assembly—represents a fundamental break in Venezuela’s legitimate constitutional order.
In a transparent attempt at self-preservation, the Maduro dictatorship rewards and enriches corrupt officials in the government’s security apparatus by burdening future generations of Venezuelans with massively expensive debts, the White House said.
The Treasury Department will still issue general licenses that allow for transactions that would otherwise be prohibited by the executive order. These include provisions allowing for a 30-day wind-down period; financing for most commercial trade, including the export and import of petroleum; transactions only involving Citgo; dealings in select existing Venezuelan debts; and the financing for humanitarian goods to Venezuela, the statement said.