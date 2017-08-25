News
Karabakh President visits Martakert and Shahoumyan regions
21:09, 25.08.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on  Friday visited Martakert and Shahoumyan regions, inspected on site different sectors of the Vardenis-Martakert highway, President’s press service reported.

In Shahoumyan region Bako Sahakyan convened a consultation to discuss issues related to the final phase of the highway construction. 

Heads and representatives of the concerned structures delivered corresponding reports. 

President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions related to the discussed issues, stressing the imperative of high-quality and timely completion of the activities.

Premier Arayik Haroutyunyan, executive director of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan and other officials partook at the consultation.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
