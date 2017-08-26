US Ambassador: Hoagland reaffirms long-standing principles

Ambassador Richard Hoagland reaffirmed the long-standing principles, which would serve as a basis for settlement of Karabakh conflict, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told Radio Liberty, commenting on the statement of OSCE Minsk Group former US Co-Chair Richard Hoagland.

“The six principles that he [Hoagland] published reflect long-standing principles that have been reaffirmed by a number of international organizations of all OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries. And the Armenian government has also accepted them as a basis for negotiations on the settlement of the conflict,” Richard Mills noted.