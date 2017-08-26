North Korea launches missiles to Sea of Japan

North Korea has launched missiles on Saturday morning.
According to the South Korean joint committee of chiefs of staff, it would seem they were short-range missiles, reported Yonhap news agency of South Korea.
These are North Korea’s first launches ever since the threats exchanged with the US.
The aforesaid committee noted that three missiles were launched from Kangwon Province of North Korea into the Sea of Japan. The South Korean military added that the missiles flew for about 250km.
The US military also recorded the testing of these North Korean missiles. But according to their data, the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles was unsuccessful, and another missile exploded after being launched.