Armenia village boy finds 16-year-old sister hanged in house bathroom

A teen girl was found dead, on Friday at around 7:40pm, in a house in Geghanist village of Armenia’s Shirak Province.
According to shamshyan.com, police and investigators found the dead body of M. S., 16, a resident of the said home, on the living room sofa of this house.
Her relatives told the law enforcement that her young brother had entered the bathroom and found her sister there, hanged. He had immediately informed his parents, who attempted to save the girl’s life by cutting the rope she was hanged from; but she was already dead.
A criminal case is initiated on this incident.
An investigation is underway.