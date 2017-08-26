Man who attacked soldiers in Brussels dies in hospital

The Somali man, aged 30, who attacked patrolling soldiers with a machete in Brussels, has died in hospital, and due to the gunshot wound he had sustained, reported the BBC.

Belgian prosecutors are treating this incident as a terror attack.

The incident took place on Boulevard Émile Jacqmain, in the centre of the city.

Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office said the attacker had not been “known for terrorist activities” but had shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest,” in Arabic) during the assault.

The soldiers were forced to fire, and as a result, the man was severely injured and rushed to hospital.

One of the soldiers suffered a hand injury.