Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 160 times within one week

STEPANAKERT. – The relative calm, which was established several weeks ago along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, was maintained also from August 20 to 26.

During this time the adversary violated the ceasefire around 160 times by firing more than 2,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, informed the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units continued carrying out their military watch, in accordance with the established order, and being in command of the operational and tactical situation.