Saturday
August 26
Saturday
August 26
Bus that fell into Black Sea in Russia belongs to private entrepreneur
13:57, 26.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

The bus, which fell into the Black Sea on Friday in Krasnodar Krai (region) of Russia, belongs to a private entrepreneur, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

“The bus doesn’t belong to OTEKO company,” informed the press service of this company. “Its proprietor is a private entrepreneur who provides transportation services; also at the cargo construction terminal.”  

The chairman of the OTEKO Board of Directors, Michel Litvak, on Friday stated that, due to this incident, the company now plans to acquire its own buses.

The said bus, which was carrying workers, fell into the Black Sea. As a result, 18 people—including two Armenians—were killed.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
