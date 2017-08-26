Bus that fell into Black Sea in Russia belongs to private entrepreneur

The bus, which fell into the Black Sea on Friday in Krasnodar Krai (region) of Russia, belongs to a private entrepreneur, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

“The bus doesn’t belong to OTEKO company,” informed the press service of this company. “Its proprietor is a private entrepreneur who provides transportation services; also at the cargo construction terminal.”

The chairman of the OTEKO Board of Directors, Michel Litvak, on Friday stated that, due to this incident, the company now plans to acquire its own buses.

The said bus, which was carrying workers, fell into the Black Sea. As a result, 18 people—including two Armenians—were killed.