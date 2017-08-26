Hurricane Harvey aftermath photos, videos uploaded on social media (PHOTOS)

Social media users are uploading photographs and videos of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey which hit the US state of Texas, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Even though Harvey was initially considered a Category 4 hurricane, it later was downgraded to Category 3.

There has been considerable destruction in separate areas of Texas.

There is no information about any casualties yet, but at least ten people have been reported injured so far.

This is the hotel where the media / chasers were staying in Rockport. They are now moving to shelter while in the eye. #TXwx #Harvey pic.twitter.com/OUqt3qPBCH — StormViewLIVE (@StormViewLIVE) 26 августа 2017 г.

PICTURES: Hurricane Harvey hits Texas in what could be the worst storm in the US in 12 years #HurricaneHarveyhttps://t.co/9FQeFopLBK pic.twitter.com/enH1CcqQeL — The National (@TheNationalUAE) 26 августа 2017 г.

#Trump signs disaster proclamation for Category 4 storm #HurricaneHarvey and speeds up federal aid at request of the governor of Texas pic.twitter.com/qkMvmK6kU1 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) 26 августа 2017 г.