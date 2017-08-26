News
Hurricane Harvey aftermath photos, videos uploaded on social media (PHOTOS)
15:34, 26.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Social media users are uploading photographs and videos of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey which hit the US state of Texas, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Even though Harvey was initially considered a Category 4 hurricane, it later was downgraded to Category 3. 

There has been considerable destruction in separate areas of Texas.

There is no information about any casualties yet, but at least ten people have been reported injured so far.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
