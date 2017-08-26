Last victim’s body in bus that fell into Black Sea in Russia is found

Regional center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has informed RIA Novosti news agency of Russia that the body of the 18th victim, who died when a bus fell into the Black Sea, was found in Kuban region of the country.

“ The body of the 18th victim, which was considered missing before that, was brought out of the water,” said the interlocutor of the news agency.

The said bus, which was carrying workers, on Friday fell into the Black Sea in Krasnodar Krai (region) of Russia. As a result, 18 people—including two Armenians—were killed.

Mourning has been declared Saturday in Krasnodar Krai.

One million rubles (about US$ 17,070) will be paid to the family of each fatality.