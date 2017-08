Counter-terrorism detachments of the Iraqi military have liberated the citadel in the center of Tal Afar from Islamic State militia, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Tal Afar is Islamic State’s last major stronghold on Iraq’s border with Syria.

The operation to liberate this town is underway since August 20.

“The counter-terrorism forces have liberated the citadel and gardens of Tal Afar and raised the flag of Iraq on the citadel,” reads the statement by Commander Abdul Amir Yarallah.