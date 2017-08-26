News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 26
USD
478.94
EUR
565.34
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.94
EUR
565.34
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Analyst: Azerbaijan cannot afford to create another “hot” spot besides Karabakh
17:04, 26.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan cannot afford to create another “hot” spot besides Karabakh, turkologist Mushegh Khudaverdyan said at a press conference on Saturday.

In his view, if Baku resumes large-scale military actions against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), it will have to use its entire means, and this could considerably weaken its positions in the Caspian region.

“A [new] war in Artsakh will not cost ‘too cheap’ for Azerbaijan,” Khudaverdyan explained. “And Baku will come out of the war very weak, of which Azerbaijan’s political opponents—including Turkmenistan—will naturally try to take advantage.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
US Ambassador: Hoagland reaffirms long-standing principles
The six principles that he [Hoagland] published reflect long-standing principles…
 Analyst: Hoagland's statement introduces new agenda in Armenia
The statement was made during the meeting of Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin…
 Analyst: Option voiced by outgoing Minsk Group US co-chair is debasing for Armenian side
This is a path to destabilization…
 Who is new US co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group?
Andrew Schofer has more than 25 years of diplomatic experience…
 Newspaper: Karabakh ex-FM - Hoagland statement protects Armenian parties from application of much worse alternative
Sometimes the political process contains surprising turning points for many…
 Armenian Americans condemn US co-chair's six points on Karabakh settlement
Recommendations of Richard Hoagland are “totally unacceptable”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news