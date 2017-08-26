Analyst: Azerbaijan cannot afford to create another “hot” spot besides Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan cannot afford to create another “hot” spot besides Karabakh, turkologist Mushegh Khudaverdyan said at a press conference on Saturday.

In his view, if Baku resumes large-scale military actions against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), it will have to use its entire means, and this could considerably weaken its positions in the Caspian region.

“A [new] war in Artsakh will not cost ‘too cheap’ for Azerbaijan,” Khudaverdyan explained. “And Baku will come out of the war very weak, of which Azerbaijan’s political opponents—including Turkmenistan—will naturally try to take advantage.”