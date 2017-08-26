Turkmenistan to join Eurasian Economic Union?

YEREVAN. – There are solid grounds to assume that necessary prerequisites will be created in the near future for Turkmenistan to become a member in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Turkologist Mushegh Khudaverdyan on Saturday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am, when asked about the chances of Turkmenistan joining the EAEU.

“In particular, Turkmenistan has been cooperating closely with Russia,” said the analyst. “Quite warm mutual relations are developing with Armenia. Relations with Uzbekistan are at a good level. Its [Turkmenistan’s] relations with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are also normal.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.