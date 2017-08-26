News
Saturday
August 26
Turkmenistan to join Eurasian Economic Union?
17:52, 26.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There are solid grounds to assume that necessary prerequisites will be created in the near future for Turkmenistan to become a member in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Turkologist Mushegh Khudaverdyan on Saturday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am, when asked about the chances of Turkmenistan joining the EAEU.

“In particular, Turkmenistan has been cooperating closely with Russia,” said the analyst. “Quite warm mutual relations are developing with Armenia. Relations with Uzbekistan are at a good level. Its [Turkmenistan’s] relations with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are also normal.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
