Saturday
August 26
Saturday
August 26
Driver of bus that fell into sea in Russia arrested
22:36, 26.08.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The driver of a bus that fell into the sea in Russia’s Krasnodar region killing 18 and injuring over 30 people has been arrested, Interfax reported.

Karapet Mikaelyan, ethnic Armenians, who was driving the bus and the businessman running the company owning the vechile Yuriy Vecheradze will be in custody till the end of October, the court ruled.

The investigators said the bus was not in the list of vehicles provided by Vercheradze to Tamanneftegas company. It was also revealed that there was no contract between the businessman and the driver.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
