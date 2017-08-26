Driver of bus that fell into sea in Russia arrested

The driver of a bus that fell into the sea in Russia’s Krasnodar region killing 18 and injuring over 30 people has been arrested, Interfax reported.

Karapet Mikaelyan, ethnic Armenians, who was driving the bus and the businessman running the company owning the vechile Yuriy Vecheradze will be in custody till the end of October, the court ruled.

The investigators said the bus was not in the list of vehicles provided by Vercheradze to Tamanneftegas company. It was also revealed that there was no contract between the businessman and the driver.