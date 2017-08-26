News
German FM slams Merkel for obedience to US over defense budget
23:16, 26.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her political bloc are wrong about obeying the US administration's demands on armament issues, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Bild newspaper.

“Merkel, CDU/CSU and even, to my dismay, the Free Democratic Party, are subject to the requirements of Donald Trump. It requires us to double the defense budget to € 70 billion. This is simply unimaginable,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel said Merkel assumes that Trump will be flexible on other issues if she fulfills Trump’s demand, TASS reported.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
