French president’s approval rating drops by 14% in a month

French president Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating decreased from 54 percent in July survey to 40 percent in August, according to an IFOP survey, published by Le Journal du Dimanche, Sputnik reported.
An IFOP survey showed that 57 percent of the French were unhappy about the president's actions, with 20 percent of them saying they were "very dissatisfied."
The survey provided similar statistics for Macron's predecessor Francois Hollande, whose rating also dropped in the first summer of his presidency, however, only by 2 percent, from 56 percent in July to 54 percent in August. In 2007, then-President Nicolas Sarkozy saw his approval rating climb from 66 percent in July to 69 percent in August of the same year.
The survey was carried out among 1,023 people on August 25-26.