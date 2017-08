YEREVAN.- A major accident occurred nearby the US embassy in capital city Yerevan on Saturday.

As it was noted, Օpel collided with another Opel car at about 22:30.

According to Shamshyan.com, three people were injured as a result of the accident and were transported to hospital.

The source noted that a 34-year-old young man, Roman S., trying to hinder rescue work, was deatined. As it turned out, the man was drunk.