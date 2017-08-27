News
Weapons storage of military unit explodes in Azerbaijan
14:15, 27.08.2017
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents


A fire occurred today at the weapons storage of the military unit of the Ministry of Defense, Trends reported quoting the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A motorway linking the Azeri capital Baku with Russia was shut off in the wake of the incident.

As a result of the fire an explosion was observed on the territory of the military unit. A group consisting of representatives of the relevant structures is at the scene of the incident to find out the causes of the fire and take the necessary security measures.

According to information to the present time, there are no dead or injured servicemen.

