Sunday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
Helicopter crashes into water in central Georgia
17:01, 27.08.2017
Region:Georgia
Theme: Incidents


A helicopter crashed into the water while filling the reservoir in central Georgia when fetching water to extinguish wild fire in the vicinity Sunday morning, no casualties reported, Xinhua reported quoting Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

The helicopter, which belonged to the border police of MIA, fell into the reservoir in Borjomi Gorge near the Kura River.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvilion said on Saturday that the massive forest fire broke out a week ago in Borjomi Gorge has been almost extinguished. The fire control headquarter would stay there for days to deal with potential disasters and prevent development of the fire, he said.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
