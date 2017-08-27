6 people injured in Azerbaijan weapons depot blasts (PHOTOS)

At least six people were injured Sunday when a fire at a military base in Azerbaijan set off explosions of weapons at a storage depot, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
“There are six injured people at the moment. They have been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds," the ministry said.
It was noted earlier that a large explosion followed a fire at an arms storage located in an army base in northeast Azerbaijan.
Local media reported that the motorway linking Azerbaijani capital Baku with the Russian border was shut after the incident.