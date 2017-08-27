Criminal case launched into Azerbaijan weapons depot blasts

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Office of the Prosecutor General have released a joint statement on a fire that occurred at a weapons and ammunition storage of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense, APA reported.

The statement says that the fire, which occurred at 9.00 local time, caused several explosions.

“A special commission involving representatives of the ministries of Defense, Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs, and Health, the State Border Service, Office of the Prosecutor General, local executive authorities and other state bodies was set up under instructions of the head of state in order to determine the cause of the incident and implement necessary security measures.”

The statement says that the Office of the Military Prosecutor launched a criminal case into the incident.

“The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being kept informed of the course of the immediate measures,” the statement says.

It was noted earlier that six people working at the scene received minor injuries, no casualties or severe injuries were reported.