5 mountain climbers die in Austria
20:21, 27.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least five mountain climbers have died and another was seriously injured in the Austria's Zillertal Alps, according to the country's Red Cross, Business Insider reported.

The head of rescue services Anton Voithofer tells the Austrian news agency APA that the five died Sunday in an accident at Mount Gabler, east of Innsbruck.

As it was noted, five mountain climbers were part of a group of six. Rescue efforts are still underway and it is not clear what happened to the sixth person. Five helicopters are involved in the rescue efforts.

