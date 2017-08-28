Dog stocks food after Hurricane Harvey hits Texas

The photo of a dog walking around Sinton, Texas, carrying an entire bag of dog food with him, after Hurricane Harvey hit this US state, is going viral on the Internet.

Tiele Dockens, a local resident, posted this picture on her Facebook page.

More than 10 thousand social media users have liked this photo, and it was reposted 25,700 times in one day.

“Owner is found,” Dockens commented above this picture. “He is not a stray he just got out on his street. Dogs name is Otis.”

And according to the Houston Chron, this animal belongs to Carter, the 5-year-old grandson of local resident Salvador Segovia, 65. The young boy, however, had fled the city due to flooding.