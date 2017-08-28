News
Russia FSMTC chief hopes for “positive result” in Turkey talks on S-400 antiaircraft weapon system
10:33, 28.08.2017
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Russia and Turkey have reached an agreement around the negotiations on supplying S-400 Triumf antiaircraft weapon system to Turkey. 

Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia, told about the aforesaid to Kommersant newspaper of the country.

“But this isn’t about firearms, but the supply of a major [weapon] system,” Shugaev stated. “And for that reason, there are nuances.”

He expressed the hope that the parties will reach a positive conclusion in the near future.

Also, the FSMTC chief stressed that despite the West’s discontent, Turkey is an independent state which has the right to decide on its own whether or not to purchase this weapon system.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
