YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Monday at 9:24am.

Accordingly, a road accident had occurred on the Yerevan-Armavir motorway, as vehicles had collided, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

According to shamshyan.com, two cars had crashed head-on, at around 9։15am, on the aforementioned motorway.

Five people were injured, and they were rushed to hospital.

One of the injured, however, died in hospital.