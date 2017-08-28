Film on sole Armenian village in Turkey being translated into Turkish

The 2012 film by American writer Caroline Trent-Gurbuz and Turkish photojournalist Sait Serkan Gurbuz, and which is about the sole remaining Armenian village in Turkey, is being translated into Turkish.
A total of 22 biographies, six photo stories, and two short videos are presented in this documentary, entitled “A Shrinking Community: Vakıflı, Turkey’s Last Armenian Village,” which was shot under the auspices of the US embassy in Ankara, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.
The English version of this film is accessible at Vakifli.com.