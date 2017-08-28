News
CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia
12:15, 28.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov will visit Armenia, from Monday to Wednesday, reported the CSTO press service.

In capital city Yerevan, Khachaturov will meet with President Serzh Sargsyan, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, and the Armenian parliamentary leadership.

Yuri Khachaturov is visiting the CSTO member countries to discuss several matters ahead of this organization’s summit to be convened in fall in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
