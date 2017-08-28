CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov will visit Armenia, from Monday to Wednesday, reported the CSTO press service.
In capital city Yerevan, Khachaturov will meet with President Serzh Sargsyan, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, and the Armenian parliamentary leadership.
Yuri Khachaturov is visiting the CSTO member countries to discuss several matters ahead of this organization’s summit to be convened in fall in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus.