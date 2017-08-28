Armenia, Kazakhstan FMs exchange congratulatory messages

YEREVAN. – Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Edward Nalbandian and Kairat Abdrakhmanov on Sunday exchanged messages of congratulations, in connection with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan.
In his message, Nalbandian pointed to the historical importance of the establishment of these relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, the Armenian FM expressed a conviction that the joint efforts by the foreign ministries of Armenia and Kazakhstan will continue serving the strengthening of friendly ties between the peoples of the two countries.
In his message, the Kazakh FM stated that Armenia and Kazakhstan have succeeded in creating a solid and comprehensive system of bilateral cooperation, ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations 25 years ago. In addition, Abdrakhmanov expressed a conviction that Armenian-Kazakh friendly relations will continue to develop and strengthen.