Latest Armenian Genocide movie screened for foreign diplomats accredited to Los Angeles

YEREVAN. – The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles on Sunday held a screening of The Promise, the latest movie about Armenian Genocide, for foreign diplomats accredited to this US city.

The event brought together numerous diplomats, members of international human rights organizations, scholars, lecturers, and representatives of The Promise Institute which founded at the University of California, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In her welcoming remarks, Consul Armella Shakaryan noted that significant progress has been made in the international recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide. Also, she presented Armenia’s consistent efforts toward the prevention of new genocides.