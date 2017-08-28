Staffan de Mistura arrives in Tehran to discuss Syria

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrived in Tehran for the meetings on the Syrian issue with Iranian officials, RIA Novosti reported citing Iranian state television.

According to him, de Mistura is currently meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari to discuss the latest developments on the Syrian issue and the Astana talks.

Later on Monday, he will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif and the Iranian team participating in the Astana process.

The sixth round of Astana talks on Syria is set for the second decade of September. The previous fifth international meeting on the settlement of the crisis in Syria was held in Astana on July 4-5.