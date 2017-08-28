Armenia Communist Party says way out is its return to power

YEREVAN. – There really is a way out for Armenia, and it is the Communist Party’s return to power, during whose rule emigration will decline and the country will be in good condition.

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia, Tachat Sargsyan, noted about the abovementioned at a press conference on Monday. He stated this reflecting on the proposal by the opposition Yelk (Way Out) faction at the Yerevan Council of Elders, and with respect to renaming some Soviet-era-named streets in the capital city.

In his words, there certainly were negative phenomena in the Soviet years, and there were the 1937 repressions which they have condemned; but this was just one year within the hundred years.

“Generations should not be opposed to names,” Sargsyan added. “And today, we bow before the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] [war] heroes and their names.”